George Neumayr, The American Spectator December 7, 2017

Franken's Phony Finale
Al Franken’s resignation speech on Thursday seemed less heartfelt than grudging. He cast it not as an act of atonement — he continues to deny the charges largely and acknowledged through his stifled rage that his previous quasi-apologies had hastened his demise — but a reluctant act of gallantry. He was submitting docilely to the “broader conversation” on sexual harassment, he said, while signaling that his replacement, to whom he referred as “her,” would be a female pol embodying that conversation.

