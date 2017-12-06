Masterpiece Cakeshop Isn't a Free Speech Case

The case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission isn’t really about cake. It is, if you believe plaintiff Jack Phillips and his attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, about conscience and free creative expression. On Tuesday, that’s the argument they’ll air before the U.S. Supreme Court, in hopes of convincing the justices that Phillips should be exempt from a Lakewood, Colorado anti-discrimination ordinance. The ordinance prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and in 2013, the state civil rights division found that Phillips, a conservative Christian, had broken the law by refusing to serve a same-sex couple. It was an an act that the couple, David Mullins and Charlie Craig, called “offensive and dehumanizing.”