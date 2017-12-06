Ginsburg, Kagan Ask About the Artistry of Wedding Cake

The Supreme Court argument of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case began with comedy, on Tuesday, and may have ended in tragedy. The case arose when Charlie Craig and David Mullins sought to order a custom-designed wedding cake from the Masterpiece Cakeshop, in Lakewood, Colorado. Jack Phillips, the proprietor, has a religious objection to same-sex marriage, and he refused to design a cake for them. The couple filed a complaint, which they won, under a state law that bans discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Phillips appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the state ruling violated his rights to free speech and the free exercise of religion.