Double-Crossing FBI Agent Sends Shock Waves Through D.C.

Strzok led the sham investigation of Clinton’s e-mails from start to finish, and helped draft her exoneration months in advance of her July 2, 2016, interview, which he personally supervised. He was the agent responsible for softening language then-FBI Director James Comey used in his July 5, 2016, statement clearing Clinton just ahead of the Democratic convention. He changed the rough draft of Comey’s announcement describing Clinton’s behavior as “grossly negligent” (a possible crime) to “extremely careless.” Strzok also was involved in the review of State Department e-mails discovered on Anthony Weiner’s laptop and gave Clinton her second pass just before the election.