Bake Now, or Forever Hold Your Peace?

Two years ago, when the Supreme Court declared a constitutional right of same-sex couples to marry, Justice Kennedy's opinion for the court stressed that recognition of such of right would affect no one but the same-sex couples who marry. Indeed, Kennedy and his four colleagues stressed in Obergefell v. Hodges, with respect to this asserted basis for excluding same-sex couples from the right to marry, it is appropriate to observe these cases involve only the rights of two consenting adults whose marriages would pose no risk of harm to themselves or third parties.And, he added, it must be emphasized that religions, and those who adhere to religious doctrines, may continue to advocate with utmost, sincere conviction that, by divine precepts, same-sex marriage should not be condoned.