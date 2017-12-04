This Investigation Into Trump Campaign Is Way Out of Control

On Friday morning, Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI. ABC News correspondent Brian Ross reported that Flynn was prepared to testify that candidate Donald Trump instructed “him to contact Russian officials during the campaign.” The media went into a frenzy, social media exploded and the stock market dropped 350 points as it appeared everything the president had said about his campaign not colluding with the Russians could be untrue. Those of us who had been involved in the campaign were shocked.