The Cost of Trump's Attacks on the FBI

Jack Goldsmith, The Atlantic December 4, 2017

The Cost of Trump's Attacks on the FBI
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In July, I had dinner with a friend who has worked as a lawyer in the Justice Department for decades. My friend bemoaned the recent tweets by the president of the United States that called into question the integrity of the Justice Department. Why isn’t Attorney General Jeff Sessions “looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?,” asked President Trump in one such (ungrammatical) tweet. And why didn’t Sessions “replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation?”

