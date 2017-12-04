Republican Tax Promises, Broken

According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’ official scorekeeper, about 62% of taxpayers will see their tax bills reduced by $100 or more in 2019. The remaining 38% will either pay about the same amount they do now or suffer a tax hike. Among those in most danger of a tax increase are upper-middle-class families in high-tax states such as California and New York, thanks to the elimination of the deduction for state taxes. But wealthier people will come out OK: of those earning between $500,000 and $1 million, 91% will get a tax cut.