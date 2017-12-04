A Crazy Week of More Reasons to Vote for Roy Moore

As the Alabama race for the United States Senate seat, formerly held by Jeff Sessions, enters its home stretch, developments around the country during this past crazy week underscore why Alabama voters must elect Judge Roy Moore and absolutely must hold that crimson red Senate seat. In this Year ofAl Franken and against the backdrop of Icon John Conyers, there no longer is a compelling argument — especially not a convincing moral or religious argument — that can justify Republicans throwing away yet another U.S. Senate seat that hums “GOP.”