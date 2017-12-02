The Secret History of the Senate Tax Bill Triumph

Here’s the secret history of the Trump tax triumph. The whole thing was headed for defeat because a rasher of Republicans were on the fence. Senators Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, Bob Corker, Jerry Moran. So in an astounding break with journalistic tradition, the New York Times launched a direct lobbying campaign. It used a Twitter campaign to ask its readers to warn the wavering wise men that the tax cuts would balloon the deficit. It included phone numbers.