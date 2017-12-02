No, the Mueller Probe Isn't Politically Motivated

There has been a lot of debate recently about the criminalization of politics. Among those concerned about the issue, a prominent voice belongs to Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz. On television, on Twitter and most recently in an op-ed in the New York Times, Dershowitz has decried what he sees as a growing trend of criminal prosecutions being deployed to settle political scores. The most prominent example, he argues, is special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into the Trump campaign. Unfortunately for Dershowitz, his argument is divorced from the facts.