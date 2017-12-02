Mueller Investigation: Politics, Not Law Enforcement

Here's what I'd be tempted to do if I were President Trump: I'd direct the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate Iran's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, including any Obama-administration collusion in that enterprise. I would make sure to call it a counterintelligence investigation, putting no limitations on the special counsel — just as with the investigation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been unleashed to conduct into Trump collusion with Russia. That is, I would not restrict the prosecutor and investigators to digging for specified criminal violations. Or, indeed, any criminal violations ...