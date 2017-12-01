To Be Sure, Nazis Are Evil

It's not always easy to sympathize with reporters for the New York Times, because so many of them act like .ââ.ââ. how to put it? .ââ.ââ. like reporters for the New York Times. But there are exceptions, and to their list we may now add the name of Richard Fausset. He writes (especially well) from the Times's Atlanta bureau, after an adventurous career covering drug cartels in Mexico. Even Atlanta must look good after life with Mexican drug cartels.Anyway, there's poor Fausset, minding his own business, having just come back from Ohio, where he profiled a Nazi sympathizer, which is to say, in layman's terms, a Nazi. Another day, another dollar. Suddenly his profile is published and the homey, cloistered world of New York Times readers explodes in outrage. Mostly the readers expressed outrage about Fausset because Fausset didn't express outrage about the Nazi.