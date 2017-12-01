Justice Not Served in Slaying Trial of Kate Steinle

No verdict in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate could deliver satisfactory justice for the killing of Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old woman who was shot on July 1, 2015, as she was strolling with her father along Pier 14 in San Francisco. On Thursday, Garcia Zarate was acquitted of the homicide - or even on a charge of involuntary manslaughter - though the jury convicted him of possessing the gun. Judge Samuel Feng repeatedly admonished prospective jurors not to consider the overriding political implications that made this a national story.