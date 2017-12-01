Elite Schools Validate Conservatives' Disdain

Drew Gilpin Faust, the president of Harvard University, has been lobbying in Washingtonagainst a Republican proposal to tax large university endowments and make other tax and spending changes that might adversely affect universities. Faust says the endowment tax would be a “blow at the strength of American higher education” and that the suite of proposals lacks “policy logic.” Perhaps so, but they have a political logic. We hope that Harvard and other elite universities will reflect on their part in these developments.