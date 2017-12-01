Christians, Moral Hazards, and Roy Moore

This week, while campaigning in an Alabama church — as a Bible-believing Christian, I'll note that this story is already off to a questionable start — Judge Roy Moore, the state's embattled Republican Senate candidate, faced down a rather spirited heckler. The entire time, all the girls are lying? the man shouted, right before he was escorted out of the event. Why would they lie? If you've been following our very depressing national news cycle, you know the story: Moore, age 70, has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct dating back four decades, two of them involving underage girls, including one alleged assault of a fourteen-year-old ...