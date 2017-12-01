American Steel Deserves a Level Playing Field



As we approach his first full year in office, the industry stands ready to help turn that commitment into action. President Trump’s leadership can help ensure that the steel that made America great is part of making America great again.

Since the industrial age, every great nation has shared the commonality of a thriving steel industry. Yet, the culture of inaction among Washington bureaucrats – one that President Trump is working tirelessly to change – puts rust on American steel. Despite the United States filing more than 150 trade cases against bad actors, steel imports often heavily subsidized by foreign governments continue to flood our country at all-time highs. The historic levels of foreign imports, which recently hit 28 percent of all consumption, ultimately impacts 100 percent of the domestic market.