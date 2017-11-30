Trump's Musical Chairs Chaos in the Cabinet Room

David Graham, The Atlantic November 30, 2017

Trump's Musical Chairs Chaos in the Cabinet Room
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rexmate! The king is dead—or at least out of a job.

That’s according to The New York Times, which says President Trump has decided to remove Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The timing of the move is newsworthy, but Tillerson’s demise has long been expected, given repeated conflicts between Trump and Tillerson, a loss of faith in the secretary within the halls of the State Department, and Tillerson’s evident dissatisfaction with the job, including reportedly calling the president a “moron.”

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site