Matt Lauer's Firing & NBC's Theater of Accountability

If, on Wednesday morning, you had risen early enough and rejoined the torrid, infinite march that is Twitter, you might have first learned of NBC’s termination of its morning-news lodestar, Matt Lauer, through neutral channels. At 6:52 a.m., the Times’s media columnist, Jim Rutenberg, tweeted, “BREAK: NBC Matt Lauer fired, inappropriate workplace behavior . . . story to come.” But, at 7 a.m., the “Today in New York” warmup ended, the friendly corporate bells chimed, and the “Today” show, as it has since 1952, started. The minutes in between were a chasm.