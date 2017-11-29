Can We Just Say It Already? Donald Trump Is a Racist.

Back in the 1970s, there was an oft-aired public service announcement featuring a boy and his granddad down at the fishin' hole that taught an important lesson about the seamless tapestry of humanity. The boy asks what "prejudiced" means, because his friend Jimmy called him prejudiced. Prejudiced, Grandpa explains, "is when you react to someone because of their religion or their color." "I don't do that!" says the boy, but Grandpa is smart enough to know a lie when he hears one. He asks who Jimmy is, and the boy says, "Jimmy's one of my Jewish friends." Then Grandpa goes in for the kill. "Then you are prejudiced," he says, "because you think of Jimmy as your Jewish friend, and not your friend." Case closed.