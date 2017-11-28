Why Won't Al Franken Say Whether He Believes His Accusers?

In the two weeks since sexual misconduct allegations began to surface against him, Senator Al Franken has repeatedly apologized to the four women who have accused him of groping them. He's said he's embarrassed and ashamed, and insisted that we have to listen to women and respect what they say. But he's been notably quiet on an important point: whether he thinks their accusations are true.After broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Nov. 16 of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour, three other women came forward independently to say the senator had groped their buttocks while taking a pictures with them years prior.