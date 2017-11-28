Economy, Dems' Self-Destruction May Re-Elect Trump

The political verdict seems out on Trump's current political future. His supporters have won four special congressional elections. Yet, more recently, Republicans lost more local and state offices. Pundits argue about the degree to which these surrogate campaigns are referenda on Trump's future. Trump still polls between 39 percent and 42 percent approval, occasionally higher in supposed outlier surveys. Yet most concede that such polls did not in the past, and do not in the present, fully account for the Trump Embarrassment Factor ...