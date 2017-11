I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers . . . or our national anthem.” So said Mike Pence, the US vice-president, after walking out of an American football match last month — when some players had “taken a knee” during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner”. The Trump administration’s row with high-profile athletes might seem like an “only in America” moment. But similar arguments about national anthems are taking place in China, India and Europe.