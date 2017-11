Someone once said, “Just when you think things can’t get any worse, they don’t.” We’re supposed to think that life is self-correcting, that it’s darkest before the dawn. That’s a comforting thought. Problem is, it encourages a false optimism, especially about our universities. Go back 50 years, and liberals outnumbered conservatives in the academy by 3 to 1. Now it’s 12 to 1. In some departments, like history, it’s 30 to 1.