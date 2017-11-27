The Fight Over Virginia's Confederate Monuments

At about eight o’clock on August 11th, more than six hundred people, many of them liberal activists, gathered in the still air of St. Paul’s Memorial Church, across from the campus of the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville. Over the years, parishioners at St. Paul’s have debated everything from the Vietnam War to the ordination of women. Now they were facing something unprecedented and unpredictable: the prospect of a confrontation with the far right. The next day, a coalition of extremist groups, including young men who proudly proclaimed their loyalty to a white-nationalist ideology, planned to hold a rally under the banner of “Unite the Right.” Their ostensible intention was to protest the city’s decision to remove a monument to the Confederate hero Robert E. Lee. Charlottesville was expecting as many as a thousand extremists, many of them armed.