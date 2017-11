Whence goeth that Yellow Dog? Once upon a time, even a Yellow Dog could get elected in places like Alabama — so long as he was a Democrat. That dog done run off and nowadays a Democrat can’t hardly win, even when running against an accused pedophile. The accusations leveled against Alabama Judge Roy Moore by Leigh Corfman, who recalled Judge Moore trolling family court and preying on her when she was 14 years old, sound chillingly truthful, if a bit untimely.