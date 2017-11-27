Race Hoax at Air Force: Judgment First, Facts Afterward

America has been at war for more than 16 years now. For the most part, the nation’s armed forces have performed brilliantly, but cracks are beginning to show. Underfunded, over-extended, and often buffeted by purely political civilian goals, the services are suffering from inadequate training and operational leadership failures. Among the byproducts: collisions at sea and in the air, troop retention and recruiting shortfalls, and high-profile discipline and loyalty scandals. Add to that list an air force general’s enlistment in the social-justice wars.