Net Neutrality Rules Preserve Free Flow of the Internet

Maybe you're willing to pay extra to binge watch a Netflix series. Or maybe you like the way the Internet works now, letting you wander websites that sell shoes or dispense medical advice. Either way, you're part of the net-neutrality debate. The ground rules on access, cost and essential philosophy are about to shift. Guidelines that gave all Web traffic equal treatment on the digital pipes may be rolled back under a plan pushed by Ajit Pai, named by President Trump to head the Federal Communications Commission. He's set to demolish the net-neutrality rules adopted by the Obama administration in favor of a