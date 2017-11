Jonathan Haidt is the Thomas Cooley Professor of Ethical Leadership at New York University's Stern School of Business and author of The Righteous Mind, among other books. He is also cofounder of HeterodoxAcademy. He is a voice of sanity in the asylum of higher education. Steve wrote about him here. Last week Professor Haidt gave the Manhattan Institute's thirty-first annual Walter B. Wriston lecture (video below): 'The Age of Outrage: