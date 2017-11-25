The Trials of a Pioneering Abortionist

When 17-year-old Inez Ingenthron needed an abortion, she turned to Dr. Eugene F. West, one of the customers who frequently sought out her escort services. West had made headlines in 1902, when he was charged with dismembering the body of a dead patient, and throwing her remains in San Francisco Bay. He claimed that the patient had died in his care as he attempted to remedy the injuries inflicted on her by another abortionist, and that he’d been forced to dispose of her body in this way. Though West was ultimately acquitted, his “incompetence and malpractice routinely kept him in the courtroom,” Dr. Lisa Riggin writes in her new book San Francisco’s Queen of Vice. But this didn’t make him particularly unusual. Not only did Inez make an appointment, but she also asked West to show her how the operation was performed.