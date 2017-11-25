Thanking Donald Trump--and the Best Is Yet to Come

This Thanksgiving, Americans in general — and free-market conservatives in particular — have plenty for which to be grateful. And much of it would be absent had the White House's current occupant not become president on November 8, 2016. The day after Donald J. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Princeton University economist Paul Krugman called Trump's victory the mother of all adverse effects. He predicted very probably . . . a global recession, with no end in sight. • The Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 all hit record highs on Tuesday. The Wilshire 5000 Index calculates that some $3 ...