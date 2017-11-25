Abortion Is Not Empowering--I Know, Because I Had One

Within the mainstream feminist movement and in the abortion industry, abortion is impressed upon women as a problem solver with no after effects. Women in crisis pregnancies are often offered no education or counseling on choices beyond abortion. Even more troubling, attempts to “destigmatize” abortion often imply that women are wrong for feeling regret, remorse, or grief after our abortion. Organizations like 1 in 3and Shout Your Abortion tell women that abortion is normal and there’s no basis for the regret or grief we feel.