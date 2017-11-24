North Korea, Re-Listed

If you asked any ordinarily informed citizen if the State Department considered North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, the answer would likely be Of course. And yet for nine years, from the end of the George W. Bush administration until November 20, the world's most sinister and repressive regime wasn't on that list.It was delisted in 2008 as part of a Bush administration effort, spearheaded by Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, to coax the regime into negotiations over its nuclear weapons program. That effort was not well-publicized; much of it, as this magazine later reported, took place in secret. The Bush administrationâwhose principal had in 2001 named North Korea part of an axis of evil that aided terrorist states and organizationsâhad suddenly decided Kim Jong-il's regime could be negotiated with fruitfully.Nobody believes that this is a regime that you can believe, Rice told The Weekly Standard's Stephen F. Hayes at the time. The question is: Is this a regime that, under the right set of incentives and disincentives, is prepared to make some fundamental choices about its nuclear program that would ultimately put the United States and the rest of the world in a safer position vis-Ã -vis the Korean Peninsula and, most importantly, vis-Ã -vis proliferation? That's the question.