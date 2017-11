Small businesses might not open at 4 a.m., or offer 50-percent-off doorbuster deals. But they are an important part of our economy.Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, an annual shopping tradition founded by a Mom-and-Pop credit card company named American Express in 2010.The idea is to make an effort to visit small, locally-owned retailers as you do your holiday shopping.Small businesses account for nearly half of the nation's private sector workforce, and well over hal