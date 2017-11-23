Here's How To Ruin Thanksgiving: Talk About 2020

Everyone has their two cents about how to talk politics, or not talk politics, or how silly we've become for talking about politics, at Thanksgiving. We suggest looking forward instead of dwelling on the miserable present: It's never too early to speculate about who'll jump into the next presidential raceâparticularly when doing so is guaranteed to bum out the whole family. We're confining ourselves to Democrats and political outsiders on this list of more or less credibly rumored candidates, mostly just because there are so many of them. Rest assured: From the Nasty Women to the Bernie Bros to the Truckers for Trump, everyone around the table will find at least one of these 20 worth griping about.