Trump Is Right: Chinese Car Makers Are Hosing U.S.

Had enough of theoretical arguments about free tradeâof complaints by establishment Republicans and the business community that President Trump is leading us from the glorious era of free trade into a recession induced by his protectionist policies? Well here's a tangible example that should help you decide what is happening in the real world.China has announced that it will soon be marketing its cars in the United States. The People's Republic is the largest manufacturer of cars in the world, selling more vehicles than Japan and the United States combined. And not because they make such great vehicles.The Chinese have achieved that place in the sun because of their clever policies and our policy failures, a combination that is not the stuff of which free trade is made. You might not have noticed, but China has been selling a small volume of autos here for a while. Volvo is now owned by China's Geely, and markets its made-in-China S60 Inscription here in the States.