Angela Merkel is not going to resign as the Chancellor of Germany. “No, that’s not on the table,” she said, with a small, suppressed smile, when asked, by one of two interviewers for the German television broadcaster ZDF, if that prospect had, “in quiet moments,” occurred to her. She hasn’t had many quiet moments this weekend, a juncture at which her job, at least to observers, has never seemed more in danger—even if Merkel herself doesn’t see it that way.