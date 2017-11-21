Republicans Unveil Plans to Nuke the Internet

“Two years ago, I warned that we were making a serious mistake,” Ajit Pai, the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission, said in a speech in Washington in April, referring to net-neutrality rules that were enacted under Obama. “It’s basic economics,” he continued. “The more heavily you regulate something, the less of it you’re likely to get.” This week, Pai will move to put that theory to the test, rolling out plans to dismantle prohibitions that currently prevent Internet service providers from charging companies for faster access or from slowing down or speeding up services like Netflix or YouTube. According to The Wall Street Journal, the F.C.C. will unveil its proposal this week, less than three months after the end of a public feedback period that generated 22 million comments.