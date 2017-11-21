Hillary's Version of What Happened

The American political community has not taken adequate notice of Hillary Clinton's book What Happened (the title is not posed as a question). It was generally panned when it came out a couple of months ago for blaming everyone but herself for her defeat. I have never been a Clinton-basher, and I was astonished by the venom, untruthfulness, and zealotry of her account. Mrs. Clinton writes persuasively of seeking grace after her defeat, and concluded most of her speeches throughout the 2016 campaign calling for love and kindness, yet she is unrelievedly ungracious. She describes her opponent as a clear and present danger to the country, . . ...