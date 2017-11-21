Americans Aren't as Divided as You Think

Every day, America is being misled by the political parties, our political leaders and the press. We are told that the other side – whether it’s liberals or conservatives, Democrats or Republicans – are not just wrong on the issues, but full of destructive intent. The other side is full of deplorables or white nationalists or snowflakes or, worse yet, globalists. We are assured that the other side despises American values and is intent on destroying the country as we know it. We believe all these things.