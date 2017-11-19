Trump's Presidential Report Card Is Not Pretty

There are many ways to judge a presidentâpolls, approval ratings, legislative successes, foreign breakthroughs, memorable speeches, and historic moments. But there's a better way than any of these, and Fred Greenstein, a professor of politics emeritus at Princeton University, has developed it.Rather than rely on what others think, the Greenstein method is to judge a president by his performance in officeâthat is, his effectiveness. Put another way, does the president offer strong and persuasive leadership? Polls and ratings don't always capture this.Greenstein originally assessed presidents from FDR to Clinton on the basis of six qualities related to job performance in his 1996 book The Presidential Difference. The six are public communication, organizational ability, political skill, vision, cognitive style, and emotional intelligence.I'm going to judge President Trump on these qualities after only 10 months in the White House. That makes my judgments tentative at best and wildly premature at worst. I suspect Greenstein would frown on this. He waited until presidents had completed their terms before reaching conclusions. And his book is a classic.