The Great American Earthquake

'Who can deny that, in the United States today, as never before in its history, there is a vast unease about the prospects of the republic? So asked Irving Kristol in Our Shaken Foundations, a 1968 essay for Fortune magazine. Observing the student revolt, urban riots, increase in crime, and mass mobilizations against the war in Vietnam, Kristol acknowledged that Americans in the late 1960s were not the first people in history to worry about the instability of their society. Nor would they be the last. The premonition of apocalypse springs eternal in the human breast. Every civilization undergoes recurrent cycles of anxiety and dislocation that eventually subside ...