The Bernie Bros Are Coming for Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Democratic euphoria over the party's sweeping November 7 election triumph in Virginia lasted, undisturbed, for all of four daysâuntil the airing of that week's installment of Saturday Night Live jarringly altered the mood. SNL, which, in the Trump era, has seemed like the comedy auxiliary of the Democrats, brutally mocked the party's national leaders as clueless geezers and their post-Virginia giddiness as delusional.In a parody message from Democratic National Committee proclaiming The Dems are back! Alex Moffat as Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer declared, We haven't felt this confident since the day before Trump won! The ersatz Democrats promised fresh new ideas, delivered by fresh new faces, such as Nancy Pelosi (age 77) and Dianne Feinstein (who is 84). A Washington Post columnist called the performance a reminder that the national Democratic Party is still a tomb of old ideas and older leaders.