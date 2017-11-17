When Does a Watershed Become a Sex Panic?

Idols are falling so fast that it’s hard to keep track. The Times has produced a growing tally of twenty-three men who have lost jobs, deals, film roles, and more in the last five weeks as a result of sexual-assault or harassment accusations. Most of these men worked in the entertainment industry or the media. Many more names are on a widely circulated list of “shitty media men,” which has compiled anonymous accusations ranging from the shocking to the exceedingly trivial. Two women have gone public with allegations of rape by two prominent academics. (One died in 2007, and the other said the sex was consensual.) Politicians across the country are also facing repercussions from sexual behavior that apparently went unreported for years, although they do not seem to be falling as far or as fast as the men of media and entertainment. In fact, Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate and former judge who stands accused of having sexual relationships with teen-age girls, may still be headedfor election. (Moore has fervently denied the allegations.)