Kevin Sullivan, U.S. News &World Report November 17, 2017

Trump's Guns-and-Butter Gambit in Asia
Plagued at home by poor approval numbers and scandal, President Donald Trump undoubtedly found a great degree of comfort in the red-carpet treatment he received throughout much of his 12-day trip through Asia. Featuring glorious feasts and adoring audiences, Trump was greeted in countries such as China and Japan with the kind of unflinching fawning befitting a business magnate, complete with open arms and closed mouths, at least as far as the White House press pool was concerned.

 

