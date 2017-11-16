What If Dems' Senate Majority Hinged on a Child Molester?

As it has grown increasingly obvious that Roy Moore spent a good portion of his 30s luring teenage girls into enclosed spaces, Republicans have begun to nervously edge away from their party’s nominee for Alabama senator. Not all have abandoned him, though. Alabama Republican and member of Congress Mo Brooks provides an especially forthright version of the case for sticking with Moore. “Who will vote in America’s best interests on Supreme Court justices, deficit and debt, economic growth, border security, national defense, and the like?” he asks, “Socialist Democrat Doug Jones will vote wrong. Roy Moore will vote right. Hence, I will vote for Roy Moore.”