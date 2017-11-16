Sessions Shouldn't Pass the Buck on Clinton, Comey

Andrew Napolitano, FOX News November 16, 2017

The Department of Justice will soon commence an investigation to determine whether there should be an investigation (you read that nonsense correctly) of a scandal involving the Clinton Foundation and a company called Uranium One. It appears that FBI decisions made during the time that Hillary Clinton was being investigated for espionage will also be investigated to see whether there should be an investigation to determine whether she was properly investigated. (Again, you read that nonsense correctly.)

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site