Republicans Aim to Destroy Obamacare, Help the Rich

Senate Republican leaders have announced a plan to marry their tax-cut legislation with a sloppy effort to destroy Obamacare. Specifically, they will eliminate the mandate requiring Americans to have health insurance, so that they can free up three hundred billion dollars to add some middle-class tax cuts to a bill focussed on the rich. This is the legislative and intellectual equivalent of a terrifying and offensive tweet from the head of state, and could have far more lasting impact.
