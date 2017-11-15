Kennedy, Clinton & Weinstein: A Convenient Reckoning

Jim Geraghty, National Review November 15, 2017

In April, the historical drama Chappaquiddick will arrive in theaters. Variety declared the film a tense, scrupulous, absorbingly precise and authentic piece of history — a tabloid scandal attached to a smoke-filled-room travesty. The reviewer, Owen Gleiberman, suggested that the film could spur a dramatic reevaluation of the Liberal Lion of the Senate: Ted Kennedy should, by all rights, have stood trial for involuntary manslaughter, which would likely have ended his political career. The fact that the Kennedy family — the original postwar dynasty of the one percent — possessed, and exerted, the influence to squash the case is the essence of what Chappaquiddick means ...

