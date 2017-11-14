Why Liberals Try to Divide People by Their Skin Color

Scott Greer, The Daily Caller November 14, 2017

“Can my children be friends with white people?” This bizarre question is the basis of a New York Times op-ed published Sunday, and the author answers it with a “no,” albeit with some exceptions. “History has provided little reason for people of color to trust white people in this way [of genuine friendship], and these recent months have put in the starkest relief the contempt with which the country measures the value of racial minorities,” writes Ekow N. Yankah, a law professor at Yeshiva University.

